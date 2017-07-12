'America's Got Talent' pays tribute to late contestant with never-before-seen audition

Brandon Rogers didn't get a chance to show America the full scope of his musical potential. But "America's Got Talent" is offering viewers a glimpse of what might have been.

In March, Rogers auditioned for the NBC reality competition with a staggering rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky." And while the 29-year-old Virginia native had previously suspended his musical aspirations to pursue a career in medicine, Rogers' performance eclipsed his day job. A quadruple-nod from the judges panel and an ebullient standing ovation confirmed that this physician could sing.

Rogers earned a ticket through to the next round of "AGT," but he never made it there. On June 11, Rogers died after a freak car accident the day before.

One month after his death, the show aired Rogers' audition footage in a tribute segment during Tuesday night's episode. The video clip opened with a statement: "On June 11th, one of our contestants, Brandon Rogers, tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you."

Watch Rogers' full audition above.