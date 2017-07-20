Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Lena Dunham will join election-themed season of 'American Horror Story'
|Emily Mae Czachor
Lena Dunham will join the cast of "American Horror Story," per an announcement by the series' showrunner, Ryan Murphy.
Ahead of the spooky FX drama's upcoming seventh season, Murphy tweeted Wednesday:
Dunham will receive a one-episode story arc, her reps disclosed to the Hollywood Reporter.
Over the past several months, Murphy has periodically rolled out teasers for the next iteration of "AHS." But he's kept a lid on what is perhaps fans' most persistent question: What is the title?
In February, Murphy divulged a tidbit to Andy Cohen -- though, in characteristic Murphy fashion, he played it pretty vague. The next season, he said, "is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."
Murphy has yet to unveil the new season's title (though "American Horror Story: Election" seems chilling enough), but previously teased that it would be revealed Thursday.
Dunham will join the cast alongside series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as fellow "AHS" newbies Colton Haynes ("Teen Wolf"), Leslie Grossman ("Popular") and Billie Lourd ("Scream Queens").
The "AHS" Season 7 premiere date has not yet been announced. But the big title reveal comes in conjunction with the show's pop-up activation at San Diego Comic-Con this week, which has promised to tease the season in a whole new way.