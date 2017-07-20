Lena Dunham will join election-themed season of 'American Horror Story'

Lena Dunham is slated to appear in one episode of the upcoming seventh season of "American Horror Story."

Lena Dunham will join the cast of "American Horror Story," per an announcement by the series' showrunner, Ryan Murphy.

Dunham will receive a one-episode story arc, her reps disclosed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Over the past several months, Murphy has periodically rolled out teasers for the next iteration of "AHS." But he's kept a lid on what is perhaps fans' most persistent question: What is the title?

In February, Murphy divulged a tidbit to Andy Cohen -- though, in characteristic Murphy fashion, he played it pretty vague. The next season, he said, "is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."

Murphy has yet to unveil the new season's title (though "American Horror Story: Election" seems chilling enough), but previously teased that it would be revealed Thursday.