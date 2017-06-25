Netflix cancels 'Girlboss' after one season and Sophia Amoruso reacts on Instagram

Netflix latest cancelation victim: 'Girlboss."

The streaming service will not move forward with another season of the comedy, The Times has confirmed.

The series, which was helmed by "Pitch Perfect" screenwriter Kay Cannon and starred Britt Robertson, was an adaptation of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso's memoir-self-help book that documented her rise from shoplifter to e-commerce fashion maven.

Amoruso reflected on the news in an Instagram post Saturday night: "So that Netflix series about my life got canceled," she wrote. "While I'm proud of the work we did, I'm looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out."

"It was a good show," she continued, "and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. ... It will be nice to someday tell the story of what's happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I've learned."

"Girlboss" is the latest series to reach its end on Netflix. Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" and the Wachowski sisters' "Sense8" were also canceled by the streamer in recent months.

In discussing the cancelation of those shows while at the PGA's Produced By conference earlier this month, Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, offered this reasoning:

"Relative to what you spent, are people watching it?... A big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long."