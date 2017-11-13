'Justice League' Amazons get a revealing costume makeover

Robin Wright shows off her pipes while wearing practical gear in "Wonder Woman."

Sometimes creators just can't help but mess with a good thing. Coca-Cola had New Coke. Garth Brooks had Chris Gaines. And now "Justice League" has its redesigned Amazon costumes.

According to pictures posted over the weekend by the film's original director Zack Snyder, Wonder Woman's cronies sport significantly different duds in the new flick than the ones they donned in June's blockbuster smash "Wonder Woman."

The costume updates are leaving some online critics cold and, all things considered, might have done the same for the actresses who wore them.

See, unlike the reinforced, torso-covering warrior gear modeled by Robin Wright in the photo above, the Amazons featured in "Justice League" are wearing a little less. More accurately, a lot less.