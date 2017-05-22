Universal debuts its spooky new Dark Universe and its upcoming 'Bride of Frankenstein'

Universal Pictures doesn't want to be the only Hollywood studio without a sexy film franchise that it can spin off forever and ever until there’s nothing left but action figures and ash.

Warner Bros. has its rapidly expanding DC Comics world, Disney has the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now Universal has its newly remodeled monster-verse.

Spooky!

The studio is reviving the classic Universal monsters for a scary new world officially titled the Dark Universe. We know only a little about who (or what) Universal will be resurrecting from its vault (which includes a plethora of creepy crawlies from the Wolfman to Frankenstein).

However, the official press release confirms that this new world will officially kick off June 9 with the Tom Cruise action film “The Mummy.” Next in line is “Bride of Frankenstein,” which will be directed by “Beauty and the Beast's" Bill Condon.

Previously announced actors attached to this new world, including Johnny Depp (the Invisible Man) and Javier Bardem (Frankenstein’s Monster), posed for the first Dark Universe family picture with Cruise (Nick Morton), Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll) and Sofia Boutella (the Mummy).

Noticeably absent from the shot is actor Luke Evans, who starred in the 2014 “Dracula Untold” feature. Looks like his iteration of the famous vampire didn't make the cut -- for this announcement, anyway.