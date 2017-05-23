Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: the year the Palme d'Or was a split decision
|Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang
Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Turan, with Chang behind the camera, recalls one of his favorite Cannes memories: the 1993 festival, when the jury split the Palme d'Or between Jane Campion's "The Piano" and Chen Kaige's "Farewell My Concubine."
Both films went on to be nominated for Academy Awards, "The Piano" for best picture and "Farewell My Concubine for best foreign film, a split that caused some discussion ahead of the 1994 Academy Awards about what makes a film foreign.
