70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: the year the Palme d'Or was a split decision

Palme split: from left, best actress winner Holly Hunter, actor Sam Neill for director Jane Campion and director Chen Kaige accepting the shared Palme d'Or for "The Piano" and "Farewell My Concubine."

Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Turan, with Chang behind the camera, recalls one of his favorite Cannes memories: the 1993 festival, when the jury split the Palme d'Or between Jane Campion's "The Piano" and Chen Kaige's "Farewell My Concubine."

Both films went on to be nominated for Academy Awards, "The Piano" for best picture and "Farewell My Concubine for best foreign film, a split that caused some discussion ahead of the 1994 Academy Awards about what makes a film foreign.