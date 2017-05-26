Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Forget about Montana's Greg Gianforte. Donald Trump once body-slammed someone on TV
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
- Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? It's not what you think
Reporting from Cannes, France
70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The 'home away from home' for luminaries
|Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang
Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Turan, with Chang behind the camera, brings us to the historic Hotel Splendid, which over the last 146 years has been "a home away from home" for luminaries ranging from the French composer Jacques Offenbach to the late critic Roger Ebert.