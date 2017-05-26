70 years of Cannes in 17 seconds: The 'home away from home' for luminaries

Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Turan, with Chang behind the camera, brings us to the historic Hotel Splendid, which over the last 146 years has been "a home away from home" for luminaries ranging from the French composer Jacques Offenbach to the late critic Roger Ebert.