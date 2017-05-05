ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Adele turns 29 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The quote that came out on the BBC about the Grammys made it sound like I didn't want to win a Grammy, and that I didn't need to win a Grammy. But what I meant is that a Grammy is like an Oscar. You win an Oscar when you give the performance of your life. I just hope that this isn't the performance of my life.... I didn't mean it to sound like I was ungrateful.

Adele, 2008

FROM THE ARCHIVES: To clarify, Adele does want to win a Grammy

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°