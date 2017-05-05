Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Zola Mashariki sues BET, alleging gender discrimination and defamation
- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' heading to Broadway in 2018
- Miley Cyrus has quit weed and nipple pasties: 'I want to be super clear and sharp'
- For Star Wars Day, here is every single L.A. Times 'Star Wars' movie review
- 'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged
- Ariel Winter outshines the rest of her 'Modern Family'
- Stephen Colbert not sorry for comments that sparked #FireColbert
A Star Is Born: Adele turns 29 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The quote that came out on the BBC about the Grammys made it sound like I didn't want to win a Grammy, and that I didn't need to win a Grammy. But what I meant is that a Grammy is like an Oscar. You win an Oscar when you give the performance of your life. I just hope that this isn't the performance of my life.... I didn't mean it to sound like I was ungrateful.
Adele, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: To clarify, Adele does want to win a Grammy