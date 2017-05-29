ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Annette Bening turns 59 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

"[W]hen they teach you to act, they teach you about objectives. You have a need -- a kind of emotional imbalance -- it's not neurotic, but you want something. I try to consciously beef up that motivation in order to intensify what I'm doing. You get an image in your head of what you want and then you find a way of expressing that.

Annette Bening, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Regarding Annette

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
81°