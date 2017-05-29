Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Cher, Cameron Crowe, Peter Frampton and Melissa Etheridge react to Greg Allman's death
- Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rocker (and ex-husband of Cher), has passed away
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
A Star Is Born: Annette Bening turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
"[W]hen they teach you to act, they teach you about objectives. You have a need -- a kind of emotional imbalance -- it's not neurotic, but you want something. I try to consciously beef up that motivation in order to intensify what I'm doing. You get an image in your head of what you want and then you find a way of expressing that.
Annette Bening, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Regarding Annette