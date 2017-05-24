Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Katy Perry admits she and fellow pop star Taylor Swift are feuding
- Roger Moore remembered as 'the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man'
- Grab a tissue. You'll need it when you see Vanity Fair's new 'Star Wars' covers
- 'This could have been any of us': Pop stars react to Manchester attack
- Fate of Ariana Grande's tour up in the air amid tragedy
- The Cannes Film Festival honored the bombing victims with a moment of silence
- James Corden expressed his support for Manchester
A Star Is Born: Bob Dylan turns 76 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When people think of me, they are not necessarily going to buy the latest record anyway. They may buy a record from years ago. Besides, I don't think interviews sell records.
Bob Dylan, 1985
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob Dylan -- Still A-Changin'