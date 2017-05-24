ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Bob Dylan turns 76 today

(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

When people think of me, they are not necessarily going to buy the latest record anyway. They may buy a record from years ago. Besides, I don't think interviews sell records.

Bob Dylan, 1985

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob Dylan -- Still A-Changin'

