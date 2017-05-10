ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Bono turns 57 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In Los Angeles, people are very nice. You park your car and someone will say, 'Hi, I love your new album.' In Dublin City, it's more like, 'Oh, hi. Your new album is [expletive].' And they haven't even heard it yet. It's just part of the humor and the wit of the city.

Bono, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: U2 (2000): Far down the road, a sudden U-turn

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°