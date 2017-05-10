Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- A third 'Hellboy' is coming -- without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman
- Jimmy Kimmel slams critics of his healthcare plea
- ABC announces revival of 'American Idol' next season
- Watch Harry Styles soar in new 'Sign of the Times' video
- Debra Messing gave an impassioned speech at the GLAAD Media Awards
- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black said 'I do' in an English castle
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
- Got college expenses? Nicki Minaj might pay them
A Star Is Born: Bono turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
In Los Angeles, people are very nice. You park your car and someone will say, 'Hi, I love your new album.' In Dublin City, it's more like, 'Oh, hi. Your new album is [expletive].' And they haven't even heard it yet. It's just part of the humor and the wit of the city.
Bono, 2000
FROM THE ARCHIVES: U2 (2000): Far down the road, a sudden U-turn