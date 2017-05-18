Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
- Surprise! Netflix is bringing back 'Arrested Development' for Season 5
- Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have called it a day
- Stephen Colbert finds out what it's like to kiss 'Sean Spicer'
- The late Glenn Frey's son will replace him in upcoming Eagles concerts
- Cannes festival kicks off with Marion Cotillard as a ghostly drifter
A Star Is Born: Chow Yun-Fat turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
John Woo always made characters for me that were between a bad guy and a good guy. The bad guy with a good heart. It's the key to dramatic motion. We would watch French gangster movies or things like Steve McQueen in 'The Great Escape' or [Clint] Eastwood in 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.' We loved those movies.
Chow Yun-Fat, 1997
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mister Fat Goes to Hollywood