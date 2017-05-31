Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head, then apologizes
- 'This Is Us' not moving to Thursdays, after all
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
- Ready for Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' as a musical? It's happening
- Ariana Grande to be joined by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, more at Manchester benefit concert
- 'Brady Bunch' kids fondly remember Florence Henderson on 'Today'
- Prince William talks about 'taboo' of mental illness and death of Diana
A Star Is Born: Clint Eastwood turns 87 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If you want to be in for the long haul, you just have to trust your judgment about the material. ... If you go whoring for the money, the audiences will figure you out. They know when you're being a jerk, when you're just trying to get them in a room and show them a movie you don't even care about.
Clint Eastwood, 1993
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Clint, closing in on El Dorado