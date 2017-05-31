ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Clint Eastwood turns 87 today

If you want to be in for the long haul, you just have to trust your judgment about the material. ... If you go whoring for the money, the audiences will figure you out. They know when you're being a jerk, when you're just trying to get them in a room and show them a movie you don't even care about.

Clint Eastwood, 1993

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Clint, closing in on El Dorado

Latest updates

