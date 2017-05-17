ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Enya turns 56 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

To me there's nothing like a pretty melody. You get this soaring feeling when you hear one. It creeps into your heart and soul and taps all these emotions.  My melodies have the feel of traditional Irish music. They're the real strength of my music, the real backbone. It almost doesn't matter what the lyrics sound like. Nothing happens until there's a melody.

Enya, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Digging Up the Irish Roots of Enya's Melodies

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°