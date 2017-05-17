Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Michael Moore's secret anti-Trump doc, 'Fahrenheit 11/9,' picked up by Weinsteins
- Stephen Colbert has a special message for President Trump: 'Please resign'
- 'Battle of the Sexes' trailer features Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
- ABC's 'Scandal' ending after next season
- Bill Cosby says he won't testify in criminal trial, suggests racism is at play
- Perfection can't save Simone Biles in bewildering 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
- Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for next year's Oscars
- ABC adds new shows including "Marvel's Inhumans," "Dancing With the Stars Junior"
A Star Is Born: Enya turns 56 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
To me there's nothing like a pretty melody. You get this soaring feeling when you hear one. It creeps into your heart and soul and taps all these emotions. My melodies have the feel of traditional Irish music. They're the real strength of my music, the real backbone. It almost doesn't matter what the lyrics sound like. Nothing happens until there's a melody.
Enya, 1992
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Digging Up the Irish Roots of Enya's Melodies