Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First look at Kylie Jenner's 'Life of Kylie'
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
A Star Is Born: George Lucas turns 73 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I've never had to do a movie because I needed the job. Fortunately all my life I have been in that position. I've always done it because I really care about something that in a lot of cases nobody else cares about. And I have to struggle to get it done, but I've always been successful that way.
George Lucas, 1992