Opinion
Six-part opinion series: Our Dishonest President >>> READ NOW
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: George Lucas turns 73 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

I've never had to do a movie because I needed the job. Fortunately all my life I have been in that position. I've always done it because I really care about something that in a lot of cases nobody else cares about. And I have to struggle to get it done, but I've always been successful that way.

George Lucas, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rethinking Indiana Jones : George Lucas Picks Up Where Indy Began, Breaking TV's Rules in the Process

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°