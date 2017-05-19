Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Fresh out of prison, Chelsea Manning details her new life on Instagram
- Bobby Moynihan will say farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend
- From Jimmy Page to Josh Groban, artists fondly remember Soundgarden's Chris Cornell
- Cornell's music and outsized voice were a perfect fit for movies, too
- 'Dude, let it go,' Seth Meyers tells President Trump
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
A Star Is Born: Grace Jones turns 65 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I feel very good about my career because I've never had to compromise. The trouble with so many people is they want to be part of the gang. They want to feel safe and fit in. You get married because society says you should do this or that. But look at society: It's always changing its mind about what is right to do.
Grace Jones, 1985
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bond That Ties Grace Jones To Hollywood