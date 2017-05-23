Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
A Star Is Born: Joan Collins turns 84 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I realize that any actress over 40 has a hard time finding roles. As you get older, it doesn't matter how you look -- people think of you as your age. And you know the way the business is -- it's still sexist to the extent that you can have Michael Caine, Jack Nicholson or Robert Redford, all of whom are in their 50s, playing romantic leading men. But I don't see too many women in their 50s -- not even Jane Fonda anymore."
Joan Collins, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Life After Alexis