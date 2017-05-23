BREAKING NEWS
'James Bond' actor Roger Moore dies at 89
A Star Is Born: Joan Collins turns 84 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
I realize that any actress over 40 has a hard time finding roles. As you get older, it doesn't matter how you look -- people think of you as your age. And you know the way the business is -- it's still sexist to the extent that you can have Michael Caine, Jack Nicholson or Robert Redford, all of whom are in their 50s, playing romantic leading men. But I don't see too many women in their 50s -- not even Jane Fonda anymore."

Joan Collins, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Life After Alexis

