Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First look at Kylie Jenner's 'Life of Kylie'
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
A Star Is Born: Lena Dunham turns 31 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
So much of what happens sexually today is from porn. My entire sex life has been against that backdrop. What did it used to be like? I'd have to sit down with my mother and compare and contrast her early 20s sex life, and that's not a conversation I feel like having.
Lena Dunham, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lena Dunham analyzes three episodes of 'Girls'