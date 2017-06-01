Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin has been widely criticized for a gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
- Then she apologized
- But President Trump didn't accept Griffin's apology
- Neither did First Lady Melania Trump
- And now CNN has fired Griffin
- Lebanon has officially banned 'Wonder Woman' over star's Israeli heritage
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
A Star Is Born: Morgan Freeman turns 80 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like to play characters who are the absolute opposite of me. I think the farther you get from yourself, the more fun you have because the real you is hidden away. Those are the kind of parts where you can become totally empty and let the character fill you up. That's what I look for -- a role that gives me a chance to be someone completely different.
Morgan Freeman, 1993
FROM THE ARCHIVES: No Sweat: Morgan Freeman Slides Into the Director's Chair