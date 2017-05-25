Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tom Cruise has made your 1987 dreams come true: A 'Top Gun' sequel is in the works!
- Get a more in-depth look at Spider-Man's fancy new suit in latest trailer
- The 'Wonder Woman' premiere in London has been canceled after Manchester bombing
- Katy Perry admits she and fellow pop star Taylor Swift are feuding
- Roger Moore remembered as 'the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man'
A Star Is Born: Octavia Spencer turns 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When I pick up a script, I have to find the character. I can't play it if I don't believe it, don't understand the journey, don't want to go on the journey. And if I don't, how can I bring a truth that you can believe, or feel?
Octavia Spencer, 2014
