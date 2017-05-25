ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Octavia Spencer turns 47 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

When I pick up a script, I have to find the character. I can't play it if I don't believe it, don't understand the journey, don't want to go on the journey. And if I don't, how can I bring a truth that you can believe, or feel?

Octavia Spencer, 2014

