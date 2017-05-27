Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Forget about Montana's Greg Gianforte. Donald Trump once body-slammed someone on TV
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
- Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? It's not what you think
A Star Is Born: Paul Bettany turns 46 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If you get yourself to a point in your career where you can make a bunch of money really quickly and then you just keep on working and in 20 years’ time you realize, somebody else raised my kids, you lost.
Paul Bettany, 2011