A third 'Hellboy' is coming -- without Guillermo del Toro

Horror director Neil Marshall, who has worked on "Game of Thrones," "The Descent" and "Doomsday," will direct the reboot.

The new adaptation of the demonic superhero's story will star "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour as the red Man-Beast, the comic's creator, Mike Mignola, announced late Monday.

A third "Hellboy" movie is happening and it'll be rated R -- but short Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman.

The long-awaited third film has a working title of "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," according to the Hollywood Reporter, which said that Millennium Films is in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for the relaunch of property written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Mignola. Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment is also producing.

The latest installment comes in the wake of Del Toro's middling two-film franchise starring "Sons of Anarchy's" Perlman. The 2004 debut film and its environmentally conscious 2008 follow-up essentially broke even at the box office with the help of international markets.

Fervent Hellboy aficionado Del Toro has spoken of his hopes of making a third film but shut it down earlier this year.

Creative differences and surpassing Mignola's finite timeline for the comics appeared to be an issue.

"The heartbreak for me is that I know how it ends and I don't know if I want to see that ending," Del Toro told Cinemablend in 2011.

That ending, which presumably kills off the Big Red, appeared to outpace Mignola's comic book plans.

"And here’s where we have the big conflict," Mignola said in 2011. "My version of Hellboy in the comics is a finite story, but it’s going to take me 15 years to get to the ending. If he makes 'Hellboy III; and it’s the death of Hellboy, I’m left doing the comic going, 'But I’m not done yet.'"