After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle — and 'I won!'

For Stephen Colbert, a bash from President Trump is a badge of honor.

It's no secret “The Late Show” host has reveled in mocking and taunting the president from his late-night perch on CBS. And it was only a matter of time before Trump — ever the TV watcher — took notice.

In an interview with Time magazine earlier this week, Trump said: “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him.”

Trump went on to take credit for “The Late Show’s” improved ratings.

In his Thursday night monologue, Colbert addressed Trump’s comments — with utter delight.

“The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show,” he said. “And there’s only one thing to say.”

Breaking into a gleeful laugh, he proclaimed: “Yayyyy!”

Colbert punctuated the sentiment by blowing kisses as the audience began chanting his name.

“Mr. Trump,” Colbert continued, “there’s a lot you don’t understand. But I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained. Admirably restrained. But now you did it! I won!”

Colbert did offer Trump one suggestion on how to get revenge on “The Late Show.”

“Resign,” he said. “If you did that, what would I talk about then? ... Except your resignation because that’d be fun.”