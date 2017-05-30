Ready for Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' as a musical? It's happening

Alanis Morissette's angsty, groundbreaking 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," always seemed like it had enough melodrama to make it into a theatrical production. Now it's coming to a stage in Massachusetts.

The new production of "Jagged Little Pill," helmed by "Juno" writer Diablo Cody and director Diane Paulus, will debut at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge next May. The musical will feature songs from the LP — famed for its unsparing look at relationships — along with other music from Morissette's catalog and "Pill" producer Glen Ballard.

"This team that has come together for this 'Jagged Little Pill' musical is my musical theater dream come true," Morissette said in a statement. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent.”