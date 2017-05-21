'Alien: Covenant' is No. 1, but it's not the box office monster 'Guardians' feared

After almost 40 years, audiences are still interested in the “Alien” universe. Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant,” from 20th Century Fox, dethroned Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which had topped the box office for two straight weeks. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Everything, Everything” and Fox’s” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” sequel battled for those not interested in R-rated scares.

“Alien” took in an estimated $36 million in the U.S. and Canada, coming in below analyst projections of $40 million to $50 million. Internationally, the picture pulled $30.3 million this weekend after already being open in territories across the globe. Its worldwide take rests at $117.8 million to date.

“It does endure the test of time,” said Chris Aronson, the studio’s head of distribution, “as does Sir Ridley Scott.”