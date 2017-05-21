Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Alien: Covenant' is No. 1, but it's not the box office monster 'Guardians' feared
After almost 40 years, audiences are still interested in the “Alien” universe. Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant,” from 20th Century Fox, dethroned Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which had topped the box office for two straight weeks. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Everything, Everything” and Fox’s” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” sequel battled for those not interested in R-rated scares.
“Alien” took in an estimated $36 million in the U.S. and Canada, coming in below analyst projections of $40 million to $50 million. Internationally, the picture pulled $30.3 million this weekend after already being open in territories across the globe. Its worldwide take rests at $117.8 million to date.
“It does endure the test of time,” said Chris Aronson, the studio’s head of distribution, “as does Sir Ridley Scott.”
The latest in the aging franchise is the eighth film, counting the two widely panned “Alien Vs. Predator” movies. It’s also a sequel to 2012’s “Prometheus,” a heady quasi-prequel to the original 1979 “Alien.” The studio was able to drum up interest in the flick among core “Alien” fans with gruesome marketing and generally positive reviews. It may also help that the the famous creatures designed by surrealist H.R. Giger -- the xenomorphs and facehuggers -- which “Prometheus” lacked because of its origin-of-man backstory, were reintroduced.
Audiences (62% male; 66% 25 and older; 51% white) gave the picture a B CinemaScore; critics gave it an average 73% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Alien: Covenant” performed worse than its 2012 predecessor, which brought in $51 million in its debut. That film ended up collecting $400 million worldwide. But considering the studio saved more than 25% in production costs this go around, with a $97-million price tag, the future of “Covenant’s” profitability still looks promising.
Falling to second place in its third week was “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” with a still-impressive $35.1 million this weekend. It has pulled in $301.8 million domestically to date for a global tally more than $732 million.