'Deadpool' animated series from Donald Glover is headed to FXX

Marvel's next big superhero team-up is with Donald Glover. An animated "Deadpool" series helmed by the "Atlanta" creator is headed to FXX.

Joining Glover in this new project is his brother and "Atlanta" writer Stephen Glover. The duo will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers of the untitled show.

"How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!" Jeph Loeb, Marvel's head of television, said in a news release. "We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation."

The 10-episode first season of the animated "Deadpool" series is slated for a 2018 debut.

"Deadpool" is one of Marvel's most well-known R-rated superheroes, but FXX is no stranger to adult animation. The network is already home to "Archer," the animated series following the adventures of the secret agent Sterling Archer. The show is currently in its eight season.

The new "Deadpool" series is the latest Marvel show headed to one of Fox's family of networks. Others include FX's "Legion" and the recently announced "Gifted," which is headed to Fox.

Donald Glover, of course, is already a part of the Marvel family with a role in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Loeb, as well as Marvel's Jim Chory will also serve as executive producers of the "Deadpool" series. The show will be produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.