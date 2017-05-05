You can call her Dame Anna Wintour now (not that you didn't already)

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
The lady doth ...smile!
Vogue editrix Anna Wintour showed a chink in her Chanel-hewn armor as she was elevated to a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday for services to fashion and journalism -- as if fashionistas needed another reason to fall at the feet of the formidable editor.
The always-bobbed tastemaker was accompanied by daughter Bee Schaffer at Buckingham Palace wearing her signature dark sunglasses, which she removed before entering the palace ballroom for the investiture ceremony.
Wintour smiled broadly as the the British queen affixed the insignia to the fashion queen's lapel, though the monarch struggled to attach the bold insignia to her coat.
"She couldn't find where to put the brooch," Wintour told the BBC.
The respective queens spoke briefly during the ceremony and Wintour said she "congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all." The queen's 95-year-old consort announced this week that he will be retiring from his royal duties.
The British-born editor, 67, was raised in London -- her dad is a Briton and her mother is American -- and presided over British Vogue before assuming duties at its sister publication in 1988.
Wintour has helmed the fashion bible for 30 years and was named artistic director of the tome's publishing house, Condé Nast, in 2013. Her infamously intimidating style of management inspired "The Devil Wears Prada," her former assistant Lauren Weisberger's novel that was later turned into the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
Earlier this week, Wintour hosted her annual marquee event, the star-studded Met Gala in New York City.
Wintour was previously named Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2008. Now she's officially considered a Dame Commander of the British Empire, the female equivalent of a knight, which is simply an honorific and bears no official duties.