You can call her Dame Anna Wintour now (not that you didn't already)

The lady doth ...smile!

Vogue editrix Anna Wintour showed a chink in her Chanel-hewn armor as she was elevated to a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday for services to fashion and journalism -- as if fashionistas needed another reason to fall at the feet of the formidable editor.

The always-bobbed tastemaker was accompanied by daughter Bee Schaffer at Buckingham Palace wearing her signature dark sunglasses, which she removed before entering the palace ballroom for the investiture ceremony.

Wintour smiled broadly as the the British queen affixed the insignia to the fashion queen's lapel, though the monarch struggled to attach the bold insignia to her coat.

"She couldn't find where to put the brooch," Wintour told the BBC.

The respective queens spoke briefly during the ceremony and Wintour said she "congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all." The queen's 95-year-old consort announced this week that he will be retiring from his royal duties.