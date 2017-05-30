Ariana Grande sets Manchester benefit concert; Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more in the lineup

Ariana Grande left Manchester quickly after the deadly bombing that followed her concert there a week ago, and now she's returning in similar haste for a show this Sunday to benefit victims and their families.

The "One Love Manchester" show will feature Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams in addition to Grande, and will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, publicists told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Take That, which had to cancel a number of its Manchester Arena shows the week after the bombing, also will perform.

People who attended the ill-fated May 22 concert can request free tickets to see the show; regular tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Manchester time Thursday. Old Trafford seats more than 76,000, compared with Manchester Arena's 22,000-person capacity.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.