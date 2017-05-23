Ariana Grande returns home to Florida after Manchester attack

Ariana Grande reportedly returned home to Florida on Tuesday after the bombing outside her Manchester, England, concert that left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

As they exited a private plane, Grande, her mom and her dog were met on the tarmac in Boca Raton, E! News said, by family members and rapper Mac Miller, whom the 23-year-old has been dating since last summer. Miller gave Grande a long hug and a kiss, a source told E!

"It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car," the source said. "Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep."

A source described as close to the pop star told People that Grande "loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated.... She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now."

Victims of the attack who have been identified so far include Saffie Rose Roussos, who at 8 years old is the youngest fatality so far, the Guardian reported. Many teens were also on the list of casualties.

Grande is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London, but early Tuesday the status of those shows and the rest of the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour was still in limbo.

Overnight, the "Side to Side" singer tweeted that she was "broken." Meanwhile, support for her and for the victims came in from Grande's peers.

"These are innocent vulnerable kids," Rihanna tweeted. "This could have been any of us."