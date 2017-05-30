Ariana Grande's mom has a message for Manchester bombing victims

Days after daughter Ariana Grande issued a statement about last week's post-concert bombing in Manchester, England, mom Joan Grande posted her own thoughts about the incident that left 22 dead and scores more injured.

"I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!" she wrote on Twitter as a Memorial Day message that also thanked U.S. servicemen and women. "My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families and friends whose grief knows no bounds."

The elder Grande was still in her front-row seat at the show, about to go see her daughter backstage, when the suicide bomb went off, TMZ reported. Mama Grande took about 10 kids who were seated around her to safety backstage, the website said.

Ariana Grande similarly offered her assistance to those in need on Friday in a statement declaring her intention to return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester" for a benefit concert.

"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil," the "Bang Bang" singer said. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."