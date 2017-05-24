Ariana Grande suspends tour through June 5

Ariana Grande tour has been suspended through June 5, her management team said Wednesday. That includes the cancellation of concerts planned for Thursday and Friday at London's O2 Arena.

Twenty-two people died and at least 59 were injured in a suicide attack Monday night outside Manchester Arena, where Grande had just concluded a stop on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," the singer's reps said in a statement. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."

The dates that have been put on hold "until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," the statement said, are:

London, May 25-26

Antwerp, Belgium, May 28

Lodz, Poland, May 31-June 1

Frankfurt, Germany, June 3

Zurich, Switzerland, June 5

The next tour stop after that is a June 7 concert in Paris.

Speculation that the tour would be put on hold has been rife since the day after the bomb went off — actually, immediately afterward and before the number of casualties was known, many on social media were already worried that shows would be axed — but the situation had been in limbo until now.

An "exhausted"-looking Grande returned home Tuesday to Florida, where she and her mother were met at the airport by Mac Miller, who hugged and kissed his girlfriend in an "emotional reunion."