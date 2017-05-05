Ariel Winter defends her glitzy fashion choice: 'Why do I have to be like everyone else?'

A confident Ariel Winter dressed to be noticed at a Television Academy event earlier this week. Now she appears to be annoyed that people noticed a lot.

"Why ... does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" she asked Thursday on Instagram. "Why do I have to be like everyone else?"

The event was a panel discussion with the rest of the "Modern Family" cast on Wednesday. Most of the 19-year-old's fellow actors dressed down in simple tops and bottoms, with the exception of Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Sofia Vergara, who wore sleeveless dresses that didn't sparkle.

Winter, in contrast, rocked a glitzy, attention-getting Falguni & Shane Peacock mini-dress with bare shoulders and cutouts galore, similar to but sexier than a black Yousef Aljasmi dress she wore to the red-carpet premiere of her movie "Dog Years" at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

The Falguni & Shane Peacock motto: "Life is too short to blend in."

"Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do whatever they want?" Winter wrote.

In defense of the rest of the world, let's note that red carpets are often meticulously styled events, so seeing someone break out with a completely unexpected look can be — jarring? Intriguing? OK, yes, let's go with intriguing.

"At the end of the day," Winter told "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet, "the only person you should be trying to make happy is yourself and not other people."

For what it's worth, Ms. Winter, the dress made us happy.