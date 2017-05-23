At Cannes, trailer for England-set Muslim drama postponed in wake of Manchester attack

President of the Cannes Film Festival Pierre Lescure, left, and actress Isabelle Huppert applaud after they observed a minute of silence for victims of the Manchester bombing.

As Cannes Film Festival attendees carried on their work with a heavy heart Tuesday, the Manchester bombing has also had an effect on at least one studio's marketing plans.

Focus Features has ‎decided to postpone the trailer launch of "Victoria and Abdul" -- a fact-based drama about a Muslim Indian immigrant to England who becomes‎ a close confidante to Queen Victoria -- in the wake of the attack.

The Universal subsidiary was set to release a tease to the poster ‎Tuesday and a video trailer Wednesday.

But when executives at Cannes heard the news about the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert, they decided to postpone the launch to next week, said a person close to the plans who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to talk about them publicly.

The person cited a mix of reasons for the decision, including the fact that the film is an English-centric story as well as the notion that the bombings had attracted the attention of a media-savvy adult demographic, also the intended audience for the film.

‎Starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal, "Victoria and Abdul"‎ is set for release in the U.S. and U.K. in September. It tells a cross-cultural story of two people from vastly different classes and religions forging a close relationship.

Focus, which has a strong presence at Cannes ahead of the premiere of Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled" on Wednesday, has also been promoting "Victoria and Abdul" here. At an upfront-style event on the beach Friday, executives touted the movie as an upscale but accessible drama with mainstream appeal.