Banksy reveals Brexit-inspired mural during France's election
|Colleen Shalby
Banksy's back.
The anonymous guerrilla street artist has claimed responsibility for a new Brexit-inspired mural that appeared in England over the weekend. In an act of perfect timing, the artist took credit for the work by posting photos on Instagram the same day of France's presidential election.
The giant blue mural depicts a worker chiseling away at one of the 12 stars of the European Union's flag. It was unveiled in Dover, England, the ferry port that connects France to the United Kingdom.
On Sunday, France voted for centrist Emmanuel Macron to become the country's next leader, the youngest president-elect in its history. In a landslide victory, Macron beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen, who led a pro-nationalist and anti-immigrant campaign.
Banksy is no stranger to political and cultural criticism.
In 2015, the artist created several murals depicting Syrian refugees. One included Apple founder Steve Jobs, in reference to his Syrian heritage.
In March, Banksy created the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. The guesthouse, described as the "hotel with the worst view in the world," is packed with his works.