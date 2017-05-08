Banksy reveals Brexit-inspired mural during France's election

Banksy's back.

The anonymous guerrilla street artist has claimed responsibility for a new Brexit-inspired mural that appeared in England over the weekend. In an act of perfect timing, the artist took credit for the work by posting photos on Instagram the same day of France's presidential election.

The giant blue mural depicts a worker chiseling away at one of the 12 stars of the European Union's flag. It was unveiled in Dover, England, the ferry port that connects France to the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, France voted for centrist Emmanuel Macron to become the country's next leader, the youngest president-elect in its history. In a landslide victory, Macron beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen, who led a pro-nationalist and anti-immigrant campaign.