'Happy puking': 'Baywatch' is the summer blockbuster critics love to hate

What's more fun than seeing the new "Baywatch" movie? Having movie reviewers see it for you!

Los Angeles Times critic Jen Yamato was in the Enjoy It for What It Is camp, describing the film thusly: "[I]t not only owns its dumbness but hurtles itself all the way back around through a flurry of genitalia jokes and F-bombs to splash unapologetically in an R-rated surf of winking postmodernism, led by the charismatic Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood’s most unsinkable movie star."

But although not everyone hates it — 64% of audiences dug it, according to Rotten Tomatoes — a lot of reviewers put the bouncing-beach-bodies flick firmly in its place, damning it, and then damning it with faint praise.

That said, here are a few snacks, both bad and (relatively) good, from the "Baywatch" snark buffet.

Over at the Chicago Tribune, they took the "Yeah, and ...?" approach to the review.

The Bad: "The movie's comic instincts... are consistently coarse and frequently scrotal."

The Good: "The bodies on screen are pretty, which I seem to remember was a selling point of the 1989-2001 TV series."

As we said, yeah, and ...?

The Roger Ebert website perhaps cut closest to the bone, pulling few punches.

The Bad: "[T]his is another one of those raunchy comedies that’s barely a movie, that looks like it was edited by dumping a bunch of footage into whatever movie-cutting software they’re using and hitting 'randomize.'"

The Good: "[T]he movie has a pervading air of crass amiability about it — it’s almost like a two-hour end-credits gag reel. (Nevertheless, it contains an end credits gag reel.)

Now could you tell us what you really think?:

Rolling Stone painted a vivid picture of the "Baywatch" experience.

The Bad: "Think of yourself sitting down for a big two-hour wallow in instant stupid with a vat of popcorn, slathered in fake butter and possibly a mound of melted M&Ms on top. It feels great chugging it down, then your stomach hurts, your head aches and you puke the whole thing up so you can forget about it in the morning. That's 'Baywatch' in a nutshell. Happy puking."

The Good: "Of the recent spate of moldy TV material morphing into movies, with '21 Jump Street' on top and 'CHIPs' bringing up the rear, 'Baywatch' barely escapes the basement. One reason it does: The Rock."

Helpful! Turns out if you liked "21 Jump Street" and "CHiPs," this flick is for you!

The New York Times loosened up its necktie for this one.

The Bad: "The digital effects — fire and water, mostly — are lackluster, and the whole thing has a crummy, overcast, second-rate-theme-park look to it."

The Good: "Like its source material, “Baywatch” is sleazy and wholesome, silly and earnest, dumb as a box of sand and slyly self-aware. It’s soft-serve ice cream. Crinkle-cut fries. A hot car and a skin rash. Tacky and phony and nasty and also kind of fun."

Tacky? Phony? Nasty? We didn't know it was a date movie.

The Washington Post, of course, just couldn't leave politics out of it.

The Bad: "It’s no shock that the women in 'Baywatch' don’t have much to do beyond look good. ... Maybe dodging bad lines was a relief for the actresses. It’s not like the screenplay, by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, gives performers a lot to work with."

The Good: "If, indeed, Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson ditches Hollywood to become our next commander in chief, 'Baywatch' may be singled out as the low point of his pre-political career."

Well, at least Johnson has that out of the way.

The Tampa Bay Times went deadpan.

The Bad: "Imagining Johnson and genetically gifted co-stars in swimsuits is all it took to pitch Baywatch. Director Seth Gordon and six writers didn't come up with much beyond that."

The Good: "What Baywatch has in its favor is Dwayne Johnson fireman-carrying a dead weight comedy to safety."

We think that's a compliment. Maybe.

Variety noted the film's nods to current market and societal trends.

The Bad: "'Baywatch' ... is a stupidly entertaining trash folly, the kind that could only be made today: an obscenity-and-insult-laced, aggressively 'competent' adaptation of a 25-year-old TV show that manages to repackage every aspect of the series except, perhaps, the reason it was popular in the first place.

The Good: "They wear their butt-hugging red bathing suits with dignity and pride, which makes this a highly sexually responsible 'Baywatch.'"

The reviewer at the New York Post appeared to be familiar with the TV series' global success.

The Bad: "Even the action scenes need CPR, often undermined by effects so chintzy, you wonder if the money intended for them was instead eaten up by the production’s seven-figure waxing budget."

The Good: "On the bright side, it’ll probably do killer business in Germany."

Wait, were they just dissing the Hoff?

Finally, one need go no further than the AV Club to understand Rotten Tomatoes' 19% positive critics' rating.

The Bad: "[N]obody —not even the filmmakers —cares about 'Baywatch' all that much. Yet the joke’s on them: In spoofing something so forgettable, they’ve made something even less memorable."

The Good: "Nobody cares about 'Baywatch.'"

'Nuff said.