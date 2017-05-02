Who came out ahead in Tony nominations? 'The Great Comet,' 'Evan Hansen,' 'Come Away' and Bette Midler as 'Dolly'

The Tony Awards recognized a diverse seaso‎n for new musicals Tuesday morning as four productions with a range of styles and settings landed nominations for the top prize.

"Come From Away," "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," "Dear Evan Hansen" and “Groundhog Day The Musical” all secured spots for best musical.

2017 Tony Awards: The complete list of nominations

“Great Comet” led the Tonys field with 12 overall nominations, boosted by three acting and many technical nominations. In nominations for all categories, “Great Comet” was followed by the Bette Midler revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with 10 nods, Broadway breakout “Dear Evan Hansen” with nine and Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll's House, Part 2” with eight. The 9/11 musical “Come From Away,” the musical “Groundhog Day” and the J.T. Rogers play “Oslo” each had seven nominations.

Best play is shaping up as a battle between two socially conscious shows: Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer winner "Sweat" and Hnath's feminist "A Doll's House, Part 2." “Indecent," about Middle East piece and Jewish assimilation, and “Oslo” round out the category.