Reunited 'Brady Bunch' kids fondly remember Florence Henderson on 'Today'

“What you have on 'The Brady Bunch' is something you’re not going to see these days, which is a family where the parents and the kids respect each other… today the formula is get the parents out of the show for the kids shows," said Olsen, a.ka. "the youngest one in curls."

The syndicated series about a blended family of six children and their housekeeper has permeated the pop culture zeitgeist with its unmistakable style and earworm theme song . With numerous parodies and attempted reboots in its wake, the comedy has endured because of its wholesome values, the cast members said.

"The Brady Bunch" kids Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) came together on NBC's "Today" show to reflect on the iconic family sitcom and pay tribute to its late matriarch, Florence Henderson, nearly 50 years after the show debuted in 1969.

"You know how you don't grow old for yourself until you see yourself in a photo? Somehow you just don't see it," Knight explained. "It's as though the show keeps us young in everyone's mind, but we're really this old."

Added Williams: "Everyone always refers to us as kids. No matter how we mature, we're still the kids.”

After acknowledging that they would always be best known for "The Brady Bunch," the actors said, they realized early on that they would never be able to walk away from the series at different stages of their careers. For Williams it was when a teenage girl asked him to sign an autograph for her mother and for Lookinland it was when he realized that his fans now had grandchildren.

Knight said the show "was always going to be in the room before me and it was always going to be in the room after me."

Olsen, who claimed that she had written some off-color lyrics attached to the theme song, added that "you spend a little while trying to run away from it, but you can't. It's like having a hunchback. You can't disguise it, so you might as well dress it up."

As for their TV mom, Henderson, who died in 2016, the kids remembered her fondly.

"Everyone she met felt better about themselves and about the world around them after having spent a moment with Florence," Knight said.

"She was a mentor, a friend. We learned from her," added Williams. "We learned how to interact with the public. She was so gracious with her fans, and we all learned how to do that graciously. Mostly she loved to make people laugh. You probably know that if you've been in her space."