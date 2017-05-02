Jam-band musician Col. Bruce Hampton dies after collapsing onstage during 70th birthday concert

Col. Bruce Hampton performs at Hampton 70, an all-star jam celebration of his 70th birthday on Monday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. He collapsed later during an encore. (Melissa Ruggieri / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Jam-band patriarch Col. Bruce Hampton died Monday in Atlanta after collapsing onstage during a concert celebrating his 70th birthday. The surrealist musician, known as the grandfather of the jam-band scene, was performing an encore of his Hampton 70: A Celebration of Col. Bruce Hampton birthday concert at the Fox Theatre when he died. "After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away. The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time," the family said in a statement posted on the Tedeschi Trucks Band's Facebook page. The band was also part of the evening's lineup.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the guitarist's death to the Associated Press on Tuesday. After Hampton's collapse, actor Billy Bob Thornton, who was also part of the lineup with members of Widespread Panic, Phish and other musicians, got on the microphone to thank fans and say they had to attend to something backstage, the Associated Press said. Born Gustav Berglund III in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1947, the musician later adopted the stage name Col. Bruce Hampton, Ret., and co-founded the avant-garde Hampton Grease Band. The band had one album — 1971’s “Music to Eat" — and earned a cult following before disbanding in 1973. Hampton went solo after that, played a dwarf guitar called a chazoid (he once described it as "a perverted mandolin-cello" and said it was custom made) and also performed with the Late Bronze Age, the Aquarium Rescue Unit, the Fiji Mariners, the Quark Alliance and his latest collaboration, Col. Bruce Hampton and the Pharaoh Gummitt, according to his website.