Kathy Griffin apologized for that gory severed-head stunt. But few are forgiving her

First Lady Melania Trump is the latest detractor of Kathy Griffin's bloody depiction of the president's decapitation.

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing," FLOTUS said in a statement to NBC News. "When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

Griffin's photographs and video by photographer Tyler Shields showed the comic straight-faced, holding up a blood-splattered severed head that appeared to be Trump's. The president denounced Griffin's stunt, saying that she "should be ashamed of herself" and that the piece greatly disturbed his 11-year-old son, Barron.

Griffin's apology wasn't accepted by some on Twitter either, which spewed a variety of reactions, including several right-wing jabs that Griffin had been radicalized by Islamic State, the terror group that frequently beheads its victims. Several also sympathized with the president's family, citing TMZ's story about Barron believing that something horrible had happened to his father when he saw the images on the news.

Griffin's role at CNN is currently under evaluation, and she has since been dropped as a spokesperson for Squatty Potty.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was delighted by the bathroom footstool maker's response but criticized CNN for not immediately doing the same.

"So Squatty Potty pulls the plug on Kathy Griffin, but CNN still 'evaluating' and weighing their options," the president's eldest son tweeted. "Insane what’s going on there!!!" He then added, "Apologies for my last tweet. I didn’t mean to group Squatty Potty with CNN. Obviously one of them has moral/ethical standards."

Griffin's CNN compatriot, Anderson Cooper, who co-hosts the giggle-filled New Year's Eve show for the cable news channel, did not come to his pal's defense.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper tweeted.

CNN host Jake Tapper also said on the air that he "thought the beheading imagery by Griffin about the president was disgusting and inappropriate."