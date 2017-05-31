Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head, then apologizes
- 'This Is Us' not moving to Thursdays, after all
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
- Ready for Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' as a musical? It's happening
- Ariana Grande to be joined by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, more at Manchester benefit concert
- 'Brady Bunch' kids fondly remember Florence Henderson on 'Today'
- Prince William talks about 'taboo' of mental illness and death of Diana
President Trump denounces Kathy Griffin's decapitation stunt: 'Sick!'
|Nardine Saad
Kathy Griffin's controversial presidential commentary didn't go unnoticed by the president himself.
In the wake of the comedienne's gory display photographed by Tyler Shields, which featured the "New Year's Eve Live" co-host holding a severed likeness of Donald Trump's head, the president took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to denounce her stunt.
"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote.
Griffin has already apologized for the polarizing turn of events, which was publicized online on Tuesday. In a video statement on social media, she said she had asked Shields to take down the photos.
"I beg for your forgiveness," Griffin said in the 30-second clip. "I went too far."
It seems the controversy is far from blowing over, though. TMZ reports that the Secret Service is investigating the matter, and the site also posted stories about how Trump's son Barron was indeed traumatized by the images.