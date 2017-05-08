Wedding bells — in an English castle — ring out for newlyweds Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley

"So ... what did you do this weekend?"

That's what Dustin Lance Black asked Monday, showing off how he spent his: The screenwriter married Olympic diver Tom Daley over the weekend at a castle in England.

"We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth!" the Oscar winner said on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Daley is from Plymouth, England, about 22 miles away from Bovey Castle, where the nuptials were held.

Daley, 22, and Black, 42, announced their engagement quietly in the Times of London in October 2015, in the spirit of Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter before them. They'd been dating since 2013.

The two were smitten almost from the moment they laid eyes on each other, with a "first date" that was an hours-long conversation in a Los Angeles hotel bar, according to a joint 2016 interview with Out magazine.

"Truly, it was hours and hours of sharing and talking about things that really mattered to us," Black told Out. "Pardon the pun, but we dove right in. I remember the moment clearly when I thought, 'Uh-oh, I’m in trouble.' Because not only is he unbelievably attractive to me, and that goes beyond just how he looks, but he gets me. He understood my competitive spirit."

The couple — Black's a native Californian — now live in London.