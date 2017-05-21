Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks announce 2020 candidacy on 'Saturday Night Live' season finale

It was an eventful season finale for “Saturday Night Live.”

Not only did host Dwayne Johnson join the “Five-Timers Club” and announce his candidacy for president — with running mate Tom Hanks — "SNL" bid farewell to longtime cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.

Johnson and fellow Five-Timer Hanks — on hand to help Alec Baldwin welcome The Rock to the club — reasoned that their various film roles as men of action and integrity made them a lock for 2020.