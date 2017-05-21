ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks announce 2020 candidacy on 'Saturday Night Live' season finale

It was an eventful season finale for “Saturday Night Live.” 

Not only did host Dwayne Johnson join the “Five-Timers Club” and announce his candidacy for president — with running mate Tom Hanks — "SNL" bid farewell to longtime cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.

Johnson and fellow Five-Timer Hanks — on hand to help Alec Baldwin welcome The Rock to the club — reasoned that their various film roles as men of action and integrity made them a lock for 2020.

The show opened with various cast members and previous guest hosts related to President Trump — including Baldwin and Scarlett Johansson returning as Donald and Ivanka, respectively, and Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway-- convened around a piano.

The group sang a much more comic version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” than the one performed by McKinnon as Hillary Clinton after the election. (No sign of Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, alas.) 

Departing cast members Bayer and Moynihan both got multiple spotlights in their final episode.

Among other sketch appearances, Bayer played a vacuous woman in a fake ad for a Cartier fidget spinner as well as appearing on "Weekend Update" as nerve-wracked meteorologist Dawn Lazarus and, later, a spectacularly flatulent old-time Hollywood movie star.

In addition to a winking appearance in a high school graduation talent show sketch — which also featured Bayer  — Moynihan trotted out "Drunk Uncle" for a final rant on "Update" and played a bone-toting but sperm-deficient wrestler withering under Johnson's escalatingly personal attacks in a "Wrestlemania" promo.

