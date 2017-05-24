Ellen DeGeneres says she's 'in' for a Netflix stand-up comedy special

Is Ellen DeGeneres working on a new stand-up special? A social media exchange between her and Netflix on Wednesday suggests she might be.

"Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special. ... How about one for Netflix?" the streaming service asked her. Minutes later, DeGeneres replied, "Let me think about it. Ok I'm in."

The Times has reached out to Netflix for confirmation and further details.

DeGeneres has had three comedy specials on HBO: Her "One Night Stand" in 1992, "Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning" in 2000 and "Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now." The second and third shows notched two Emmy nominations each.

In March, the former sitcom star announced she'd be returning to prime time with "Ellen's Game of Games," which she's hosting for six episodes on NBC. No air dates have been set.

"It’s going to be like a combination of 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and a water park," DeGeneres said in a statement. "OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”