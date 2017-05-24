Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tom Cruise has made your 1987 dreams come true: A 'Top Gun' sequel is in the works!
- Get a more in-depth look at Spider-Man's fancy new suit in latest trailer
- The 'Wonder Woman' premiere in London has been canceled after Manchester bombing
- Katy Perry admits she and fellow pop star Taylor Swift are feuding
- Roger Moore remembered as 'the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man'
Ellen DeGeneres says she's 'in' for a Netflix stand-up comedy special
|Christie D'Zurilla
Is Ellen DeGeneres working on a new stand-up special? A social media exchange between her and Netflix on Wednesday suggests she might be.
"Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special. ... How about one for Netflix?" the streaming service asked her. Minutes later, DeGeneres replied, "Let me think about it. Ok I'm in."
The Times has reached out to Netflix for confirmation and further details.
DeGeneres has had three comedy specials on HBO: Her "One Night Stand" in 1992, "Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning" in 2000 and "Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now." The second and third shows notched two Emmy nominations each.
In March, the former sitcom star announced she'd be returning to prime time with "Ellen's Game of Games," which she's hosting for six episodes on NBC. No air dates have been set.
"It’s going to be like a combination of 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and a water park," DeGeneres said in a statement. "OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”