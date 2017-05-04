For Star Wars Day, here is every single L.A. Times 'Star Wars' movie review

May 4 is every Star Wars fan's favorite pun-based holiday: Star Wars Day. "May the Fourth be with you."

To help celebrate, we've assembled every single Los Angeles Times movie review of the films that make up the franchise, dating back to 1977. Spoiler alert: We definitely liked some films more than others.

The most recent installment of the franchise, of course, is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” released in December. In his review, The Times' movie critic Justin Chang dubbed the standalone anthology film “Star Wars: Episode III.V — Dawn of a New Hope," describing it as “a swiftly paced, rough-and-ready entertainment that, in anticipating the canonical events of 'A New Hope,' manages the tricky feat of seeming at once casually diverting and hugely consequential.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” part of the Skywalker saga series of films, was reviewed in 2015 by Times critic Kenneth Turan (who also reviewed all the films in the prequel trilogy). "The Force Awakens," Turan said, "is only at its best in fits and starts, its success dependent on who of its mix of franchise veterans and first-timers is on the screen."

