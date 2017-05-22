Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
From Twitter meme to reality: Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae to collaborate on buddy picture
|Mark Olsen
The hive-mind of the Internet has moved into development.
Among the news coming out of the Cannes Film Festival, EW is reporting that Netflix will finance a buddy crime film starring Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna to be directed by Ava DuVernay, with Issa Rae in talks to write the screenplay.
The twist is that this idea stems largely from an idea hatched on Twitter in response to a photo taken when Rihanna and Nyong’o were seated next to each other at a Miu Miu fashion show in Paris in 2014. When a suggestion was made that they looked like they should be in a movie together, enthusiasm quickly grew.
Via Twitter, Nyong’o and Rihanna both signaled they were in. Then Rae and DuVernay also both posted they were up for it too.
Scheduling for this foursome is presumably no easy feat.
DuVernay first has to finish her adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time," set for release in spring of 2018. Rihanna, besides her career as a pop music superstar, will also be in "Ocean's Eight." the all-women spinoff from the “Ocean’s” franchise due in summer 2018. Nyong'o will be in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" later this year and Marvel's "Black Panther" next year. Rae will see the second season of her HBO series "Insecure" premiere this July.
The Rihanna/Lupita/Issa/Ava axis has already exerted a powerful pull on Internet fandom. Whether this points the way to more fan-cast projects or is some sort of fantasy-league one-off will remain to be seen. But the power of the Internet is apparently quite real.