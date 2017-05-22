The 2014 Paris Fashion Week photo that sparked the Twitter memes that led to a new movie deal. From left, Lea Seydoux, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o and Elizabeth Olsen at the Miu Miu show. (Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

The hive-mind of the Internet has moved into development. Among the news coming out of the Cannes Film Festival, EW is reporting that Netflix will finance a buddy crime film starring Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna to be directed by Ava DuVernay, with Issa Rae in talks to write the screenplay. The twist is that this idea stems largely from an idea hatched on Twitter in response to a photo taken when Rihanna and Nyong’o were seated next to each other at a Miu Miu fashion show in Paris in 2014. When a suggestion was made that they looked like they should be in a movie together, enthusiasm quickly grew.

Via Twitter, Nyong’o and Rihanna both signaled they were in. Then Rae and DuVernay also both posted they were up for it too.