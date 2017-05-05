HBO developing four 'Game of Thrones' spin-off projects

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, left, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm in "Game of Thrones."

Winter, spring, summer and fall are potentially coming: HBO is eyeing four -- that's right, four -- "Game of Thrones" spin-offs.

The premium cable network is said to have closed deals with four different writers to take up the mantle of the wildly popular fantasy series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books.

The writers will "explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," the network said in a statement.

No timetable has been set for the projects.

"We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” a spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss currently write and produce the series. The Emmy Award winners and Martin are expected to serve as producers on the four projects, though Benioff and Weiss will not be writing for them.

The duo is finishing up the penultimate Season 7, which will premiere July 16. They are "in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season," which will have only six episodes.

"We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete," the network said.

Meanwhile, writers Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“Legend”) and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) have been charged with carrying on the lore of Westeros and Essos in the new projects. Goldman and Wray will each be working individually with Martin, Variety reported.

The vivid mythology of Martin's fantastical world is brimming with possibilities for spin-offs, prequels and sequels. The current series has already out-paced the author's published work and proceeded with new storylines that may or may not be in his upcoming books.