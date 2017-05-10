Garth Brooks is bringing his tour to Los Angeles.

The country megastar will play at the Forum on July 29 as part of his current world tour, which also features fellow country star (and Brooks’ wife) Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks’ July gig marks the first time he has performed at the Forum in 21 years and it will be the final show for California, Nevada and Arizona, according to the announcement.

He’s been on the road since 2014 for his massive comeback tour, which is now on its seventh leg.

The tour, his first in 13 years, has broken the record for the most all-time concerts in a single tour — a record Brooks previously notched with his 1996-’98 trek — and is well on track to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

Tickets for the Forum show go on sale May 19 through Ticketmaster.