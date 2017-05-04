Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' heading to Broadway in 2018
Harry Potter and Co. are heading to the Big Apple (sans Newt Scamander).
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," J.K. Rowling's stage follow-up to her best-selling wizarding-world books, will cross the pond and open on Broadway in spring 2018.
The two-part play will debut stateside at the redesigned Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018. Additional details, such as cast, schedules and ticket information, are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The wildly successful British author wrote the play with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany (Tiffany directed the original stage production). "Cursed Child" debuted at London's Palace Theatre in June 2016 to sold-out crowds of Muggles eager to watch the next installment in Rowling's series. The play last month became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards (a.k.a. the British Tonys), notching nine wins, including top prizes for director and new play.
"Cursed Child" picks up years after the Battle of Hogwarts, when the famed Boy Who Lived, now a father, is juggling his work defending against dark magic with his tenuous relationship with his youngest son, Albus Severus.
Here's the official synopsis:
"It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.
"While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places."
After the announcement, Rowling received a rousing welcome on Twitter from Broadway's current wunderkind, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"First round of @Schmackarys is on me, Harry Potter. Welcome!" the "Hamilton" star tweeted, to which Rowling replied with a heart emoji.
Rowling is currently at work as a screenwriter and producer on the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," film franchise. The prequels to the "Harry Potter" books are set in North America and star Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as globe-trotting magizoologist Newt Scamander.
The first film in the series hit theaters in November and Warner Bros. has already slated four more. Jude Law was recently cast as a younger version of beloved Hogwart's headmaster Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp has also joined the cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the as-yet-untitled second installment.