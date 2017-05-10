A documentary that chronicles the creation of Harry Styles’ highly anticipated solo debut is set to premiere on Apple Music.

"Harry Styles: Behind the Album” will be available exclusively on the streaming service beginning May 15, just days after Styles’ self-titled record arrives.

Produced by Fulwell 73, the film chronicles the recording process of the album and follows Styles as he worked in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London.

“I’ve never had the process of making a full album in the way that I did with this one … I kind of wanted to see if I could write something that people liked without knowing everything about me,” Styles says in the film’s trailer.

A mix of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film will also feature Styles and his band performing songs from the album for the first time at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, Styles’ self-titled debut arrives on Friday.

Watch the trailer for "Harry Styles: Behind the Album” below.