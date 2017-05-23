Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
After Manchester attack, support pours in for Ariana Grande: 'This could have been any of us'
|Libby Hill
In the hours after the Manchester bombing of an Ariana Grande concert, Twitter was flooded with messages of support for the the victims and their families and friends.
But not forgotten in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, which left 22 dead, including a victim as young as 8, is Grande herself.
"These are innocent vulnerable kids," Rihanna tweeted early Tuesday morning. "This could have been any of us."
The thought that it could have been any musician and any of his or her fans triggered empathy for Grande.